Louise Thompson’s fiancé Ryan Libbey reveals she is returning to hospital for the fourth time as she is readmitted just weeks into her 12-day stay for ulcerative colitis.

Louise Thompson is back in hospital for the fourth time since she was first admitted earlier this month.

The 33-year-old mother of one has been in and out of hospital since giving birth to her two-year-old son, Leo, after a traumatic birth that left her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Made In Chelsea star’s fiancé Ryan Libbey shared with fans on Thursday that Louise was readmitted to hospital at 3am on Sunday and continues to recover on the ward.

On Instagram, Ryan posted a snap of the Apple Airpods Max to give to Louise while she recovers.

He wrote: ‘I picked up a small gift for Louise this morning. Unfortunately she had to go back to the hospital on Sunday at 3am and she is still there.

The Made In Chelsea star’s fiancé Ryan Libbey shared with fans on Thursday that Louise was readmitted to hospital at 3am on Sunday and continues to recover on the ward, pictured with her two-year-old son Leo.

“I hope this transports her to her own little world while she recovers in the living room…what color would you choose?”

Ryan also shared a loving photo of his son Leo looking after him while Louise recovers in hospital.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “He (Leo) saw a photo of mom on my phone this morning which really upset him.” So today it took a while to get to this point where he relaxed and kissed Dad.

‘Leo is turning into a very compassionate and loving little man. I am very proud of him (and his mother). Praying this weekend we will be home together. Enough with the trials, leave us alone.’

Louise recently spent two weeks in hospital after losing “cups of blood” to ulcerative colitis while on holiday in Antigua with her son and Ryan.

She was discharged after a 12-day period last week before having to return days later for a check-up.

Louise recently informed fans that she will be spending a lot of time in hospital in the future as she needs to return for “weekly check-ups.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star shared a selfie and wrote: ‘Big steps. 1. First school run with the gang. 2. Then return to the hospital for weekly check-ups.

Sam Thompson’s older sister Louise has faced a series of health problems since Leo-Hunter’s birth in November 2021.

He was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis during his last stint in hospital, which is inflammation of the lower end of the digestive system.

Unfortunately, this condition has no cure, but it can be effectively managed over time.

Before Louise’s latest health scare, she was posting photos from her family trip with Ryan, Leo and her dad to Antigua and Barbuda.

A Jan. 28 post featured a carousel of photos of her with little Leo, alongside which she wrote a touching caption about “learning to lean in and be grateful for those imperfect moments in between because nothing lasts forever.”

Louise revealed some time after welcoming Leo that she and he almost died during the traumatic birth.

On December 23, 2021, Louise announced the birth of her son on her Instagram page and revealed that she had been discharged from the hospital to recover at home.

She said: ‘5 weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby Leo-Hunter Libbey who weighed 7lbs. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in the NICU and the other in the ICU.

Louise said Leo recovered quickly but had to deal with “a lot of bad things”, saying: “Dancing with death twice brings a whole new view of the world.”

In December, two years after Leo’s birth, she reflected on the time that had passed since the traumatic series of events.

She said: ‘Here’s a reminder that a lot can change in a year. Many things can change in 6 months. In fact, many things can change in a month, but it is difficult to witness the change until you create considerable distance from it.

‘I’m crying writing this. I feel very excited today. I can’t lie, it feels good to purge my pain. I encourage you to try writing and crying too.

‘Sometimes it helps. But the main reason I’m writing this is because I really want you to know to keep moving forward. Do not give up. Because there will come a time when you will want to wear a pretty party dress again. You will shine again.’

The reality star announced last month that she will release a book, Lucky, telling the story of the near-death experience.