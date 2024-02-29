Mikati meets GLC’s Asmar, UK Defense Advisor

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday welcomed at the Grand Serail a delegation from the General Labor Confederation, led by Bechara Al-Asmar.nbsp;

Al-Asmar stated after the meeting that the purpose of the visit was to express gratitude for yesterday#39;s decree, which encompasses public institutions, independent authorities, municipalities, the Union of Municipalities, government hospitals, and Tele Liban.nbsp;

However, Al-Asmar highlighted certain deficiencies and imperfections, particularly concerning OGERO.nbsp;

ldquo;The GLC affirms its support for this remedial direction, especially regarding the monthly spending ceiling of LBP 2.8 trillion, and emphasizes the importance of maintaining financial equilibrium to avoid bearing a costly burden amidst wage increases in the struggling public sector,rdquo; Al-Asmar said.nbsp;

ldquo;Yesterday#39;s actions are part of a solution, advocating for the restructuring of payments in the public sector to be integrated into salaries, ensuring that these efforts positively impact end-of-service compensations for employees and military personnel, who still receive compensations based on 1,500 Lebanese pounds. The integration of these benefits into salaries stands as the primary demand of the General Labor Confederation today,rdquo; Al-Asmar added, stressing the urgency for wage increases in the private sector, citing the postponement of the Minimum Wage Index Committee meeting due to discrepancies in figures.nbsp;

Moreover, he urged the President#39;s intervention to foster an agreement between the GLC and economic entities.

Prime Minister Mikati also met with the head of the Parliamentary Works Committee, MP Sajih Atiyeh, who expressed satisfaction with their constructive discussion.nbsp;

ldquo;Mikati provided directives for the initiation of repairing the Chekka Highway wall, signaling a significant step after years of project stagnation,rdquo; Atiyeh said.nbsp;

Furthermore, discussions centered on reinstating employees with no criminal charges, along with retirees, to expedite work processes.nbsp;

The pair also addressed transportation to Iraq to enhance truck exports, with Mikati promising aid for affected regions.

Additionally, Prime Minister Mikati received UK Defence Senior Adviser for the Middle East, Martin Sampson, who briefed Mikati on his regional tour, emphasizing diplomatic solutions and permanent resolutions for the Palestinian issue.

Among Mikati#39;s visitors was General Tony Saliba, Director-General of Lebanonrsquo;s State Security, with discussions revolving around the country#39;s security situation.

