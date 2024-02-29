Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    UN High Commissioner addresses human rights situation in occupied Palestinian territory

    Feb 29, 2024

    NNA – In a solemn address during the 55th session of the Human Rights Council, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Tuuml;rk, delivered a poignant statement concerning the escalating human rights crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

    Against the backdrop of the Interactive Dialogue on the human rights situation in the region, High Commissioner Tuuml;rk articulated profound concerns regarding the unfolding tragedies in Gaza. Citing staggering statistics, Tuuml;rk underscored the gravity of the situation, with over 100,000 individuals killed or wounded since early October, marking a devastating toll on the civilian population.

    The harrowing realities faced by Palestinians in Gaza were starkly portrayed, with at least 17,000 children orphaned or separated from their families, and a total death toll surpassing 30,000. Tuuml;rk condemned the brutality on both sides of the conflict, emphasizing the unjustifiable attacks on Israeli civilians and the catastrophic humanitarian crisis resulting from the Israeli response.

    Furthermore, Tuuml;rk highlighted the prolonged suffering endured by Palestinians under Israeli occupation, characterized by discriminatory practices and systematic violations of human rights. He pointed to the escalation of violence and the growth of illegal settlements as exacerbating factors, exacerbating the plight of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

    The High Commissioner condemned the use of indiscriminate weapons and the blockade imposed on Gaza, which has resulted in a dire humanitarian situation, including imminent famine and a healthcare system on the brink of collapse. He emphasized the urgent need for accountability and called for an immediate end to hostilities, stressing the imperative of respecting international humanitarian law.

    Tuuml;rk urged all parties to prioritize peace and reconciliation, emphasizing the necessity of ending the occupation and promoting mutual recognition and respect between Israelis and Palestinians. He underscored the fundamental importance of upholding human rights, equality, and justice for all individuals in the region.

    In conclusion, High Commissioner Tuuml;rk called upon the international community to uphold universal principles and to reject the path of power politics that undermines the foundations of human rights and humanitarian law.

