Hamieh, MP Yassin discuss road maintenance priorities

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hammieh, on Thursday welcomed MP Yassin Yassin, with whom he discussed various developmental issues concerning the ministry, particularly road maintenance, notably the international Dahr El-Baydar highway.

Hammieh emphasized that road maintenance was a priority for the ministry, especially international highways, including the Dahr El-Baydar international road.nbsp;

quot;The maintenance of this road is being given the necessary attention, given its international significance and its vital role as an artery for the Bekaa region,rdquo; Hamieh said.nbsp;

========R.H.

