Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    Former Pro Wrestler Billy Jack Haynes Charged With Wife’s Shooting Murder

    By

    Feb 29, 2024
    Deborah Thomas/Wikimedia Commons

    William Albert “Billy Jack” Haynes Jr., a former professional wrestler, was charged with murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his wife, authorities said.

    The 70-year-old was taken to jail on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon following the alleged killing at his home in Portland, Oregon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center after being released from a hospital where he was being treated for a medical condition that was unrelated to the alleged homicide, the bureau added.

    Tactical teams rushed to Haynes’ home in Potland’s Lents neighborhood on Feb. 8 in response to reports of a shooting. Authorities advised neighbors to shelter in place during an hourslong standoff with the ex-wrestler, fearing that he could still have been armed inside the house. Haynes eventually emerged and was taken into custody.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

