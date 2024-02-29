Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    Louis Walsh insists he will “only go to the Celebrity Big Brother house if former X Factor friend Sharon Osbourne joins him”.

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Louis Walsh insists he will “only go to the Celebrity Big Brother house if former X Factor friend Sharon Osbourne joins him”.

    READ MORE: Who’s on Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

    By Lily Jobson for Mailonline

    Published: 07:08 EST, February 29, 2024 | Updated: 07:08 EST, February 29, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Louis Walsh has made a ground-breaking demand to Celebrity Big Brother bosses ahead of the anticipated show.

    The former X Factor star, 71, has insisted he will only join the ITV stint if fellow judge Sharon Osbourne, also 71, takes part with him.

    Celebrity Big Brother has reportedly signed Louis up to the show for a six-figure sum, in the hope that he will reveal some house secrets.

    Sharon has been named as a potential housemate but will not be staying for the full 17 days due to her high price tag.

    Whether Sharon sticks around the whole time or not, Louis is hoping for an X Factor reunion, according to new reports.

    Louis Walsh, 71, has made a ground-breaking demand to Celebrity Big Brother bosses ahead of the anticipated show (pictured in 2017).

    The former X Factor star has insisted he will only join the ITV season if fellow judge Sharon Osbourne, 71, takes part with him (both pictured on X Factor in 2004).

    A source said Sun: ‘Louis made it clear to the Celebrity Big Brother producers that he would only enter the house if his friend Sharon Osbourne was also there.

    “He was hesitant about doing the show because he knows it can be really intense and challenging, but he knew he would have a lot of fun if Sharon was there with him.

    “He and Sharon haven’t done a TV show together since their glory days on The X Factor, so he was also confident that audiences would enjoy seeing them reunited.”

    Louis’ representatives declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.

    It will be the first time Louis and Sharon will be seen together on British television in seven years.

    As well as being a panelist on The X Factor from 2004 to 2017, Louis has also worked with artists including Westlife, Boyzone and Girls Aloud.

    Music manager Sharon appeared on the first four series of The X Factor from 2004 to 2007, the tenth series in 2013 and series 13 and 14 from 2016 to 2017, with Louis starring alongside her.

    The couple became known for their bond and fun interactions during auditions on The X Factor.

    Celebrity Big Brother has reportedly signed Louis up to the show for a six-figure sum, in the hope that he will reveal some house secrets.

    Sharon has been named as a potential housemate but will not be staying for the full 17 days due to her high price tag.

    Whether Sharon sticks around for the duration or not, Louis is hoping for an X Factor reunion, according to new reports (both pictured in 2007).

    The pair became known for their bond and fun interactions during auditions on The X Factor (pictured in 2010).

    A television source said Sun: ‘Landing Sharon is a huge achievement for the series, especially since she has such a strong on-screen partnership with Louis.

    “He’s not afraid to speak his mind and has a wealth of showbiz stories up his sleeve.

    “She is guaranteed entertainment and is sure to be a hit with viewers.”

    An ITV spokesperson told MailOnline: “Any name suggested for CBB is just speculation.”

    Celebrity Big Brother starts on March 4 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Shohei Ohtani Reveals He’s MARRIED! Los Angeles’ most eligible bachelor reveals he secretly married a mystery Japanese woman over the winter, just weeks after signing a historic $700 MILLION contract with the Dodgers.

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Complete timeline of David Myers’ health battle, from the cancer diagnosis that left him fearing he would never ride a motorcycle again to losing the ability to walk when the Hairy Bikers star dies at age 66.

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Shohei Ohtani Reveals He’s MARRIED! Los Angeles’ most eligible bachelor reveals he secretly married a mystery Japanese woman over the winter, just weeks after signing a historic $700 MILLION contract with the Dodgers.

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Complete timeline of David Myers’ health battle, from the cancer diagnosis that left him fearing he would never ride a motorcycle again to losing the ability to walk when the Hairy Bikers star dies at age 66.

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    AIs are more accurate at math if you ask them to respond as if they are a Star Trek character — and we’re not sure why

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy