Louis Walsh insists he will “only go to the Celebrity Big Brother house if former X Factor friend Sharon Osbourne joins him”.

Louis Walsh has made a ground-breaking demand to Celebrity Big Brother bosses ahead of the anticipated show.

The former X Factor star, 71, has insisted he will only join the ITV stint if fellow judge Sharon Osbourne, also 71, takes part with him.

Louis Walsh, 71, has made a ground-breaking demand to Celebrity Big Brother bosses ahead of the anticipated show (pictured in 2017).

The former X Factor star has insisted he will only join the ITV season if fellow judge Sharon Osbourne, 71, takes part with him (both pictured on X Factor in 2004).

A source said Sun: ‘Louis made it clear to the Celebrity Big Brother producers that he would only enter the house if his friend Sharon Osbourne was also there.

“He was hesitant about doing the show because he knows it can be really intense and challenging, but he knew he would have a lot of fun if Sharon was there with him.

“He and Sharon haven’t done a TV show together since their glory days on The X Factor, so he was also confident that audiences would enjoy seeing them reunited.”

Louis’ representatives declined to comment when contacted by MailOnline.

It will be the first time Louis and Sharon will be seen together on British television in seven years.

As well as being a panelist on The X Factor from 2004 to 2017, Louis has also worked with artists including Westlife, Boyzone and Girls Aloud.

Music manager Sharon appeared on the first four series of The X Factor from 2004 to 2007, the tenth series in 2013 and series 13 and 14 from 2016 to 2017, with Louis starring alongside her.

The couple became known for their bond and fun interactions during auditions on The X Factor.

The pair became known for their bond and fun interactions during auditions on The X Factor (pictured in 2010).

A television source said Sun: ‘Landing Sharon is a huge achievement for the series, especially since she has such a strong on-screen partnership with Louis.

“He’s not afraid to speak his mind and has a wealth of showbiz stories up his sleeve.

“She is guaranteed entertainment and is sure to be a hit with viewers.”

An ITV spokesperson told MailOnline: “Any name suggested for CBB is just speculation.”

Celebrity Big Brother starts on March 4 on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.