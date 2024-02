NNA – Free Patriotic Movement leader, MP Gebran Bassil, on Thursday welcomed the new German Ambassador, Kurt Georg Stouml;ckl-Stillfried, who came on an acquaintance visit, accompanied by his political advisor Julius Johann Kluuml;pfel.

Also present at the meeting had been MP Nada Boustani and Diplomatic Relations Officer Bashir Haddad.

Discussions reportedly touched on current hour issues.

============== L.Y