Friday, March 1, 2024

    1:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Press conference by President of quot;ICSquot; organization and its director, Riad Al-Ratl, at the conference hall in the quot;Rashid Karameh Exhibitionquot; in Tripoli. The conference aims to officially announce matches in the sports of kickboxing and Muay Thai under the title quot;The Return,quot; scheduled to commence at 6:00 pm on Saturday, March 2nd.

    3:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Event hosted by the General Director of Civil Defense, Brigadier Raymond Khattar, celebrates the International Civil Defense Day, under the patronage and presence of the Minister of Interior and Municipalities in the caretaker government, at Marina – Dbayeh. The event will feature a display of civil defense teams with full specialized equipment and a showcase of civil defense mechanisms, with the participation of two helicopters from the Lebanese Army Air Force.

