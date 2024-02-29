Berri broaches developments in Lebanon and region with UK Defense Senior Advisor, Austrian Foreign Minister

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabi Berri, on Thursday received at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh, UK Defence Senior Adviser for the Middle East, Martin Sampson, and his accompanying delegation.

Discussions touched on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, especially field developments, in light of Israel#39;s continued aggression against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Speaker Berri also met with Austrian Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of Austria#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Rene Emery.

Political developments in Lebanon and the region featured high on their talks.

nbsp;

================ L.Y