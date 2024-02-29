Palestinian presidency condemns heinous Israeli crime committed against civilians waiting for aid trucks near Al-Rashid Street

NNA – The Palestinian Presidency today strongly condemned the heinous massacrenbsp;carried out by the Israeli occupation tanksnbsp;and artillerynbsp;this morning against hundreds of innocent civilians who were waiting for the arrival of aid trucks at the Nabulsi roundabout near Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, which resulted in the killing of over 104 persons.nbsp;

The presidency said this massacre against civilians who risked their lives to get only a little amount of food, is an integral part of the Israeli war of genocide against the Palestinian people. nbsp;

quot;The killing of this large number of innocent civilian victims who risked their livelihood is considered an integral part of the genocidal war committed by the occupation government against our people,quot; said the presidency.nbsp;

The Presidency called for the need to hold Israel accountable for committing this horrific crimes before international court.nbsp;

quot;Israeli and the Israeli occupation authorities bear full responsibility and will be held accountable for it before international courts,quot; it said.

The Presidency slammed this crime as just another crime added to the series of crimes committed by the occupation against the Palestinian people since the beginning of the recent aggression on our people, which so far left thousands of people killed and injured, most of whom are children and women.

It also denounced the international silence that encouraged the occupation to persist in quot;shedding Palestinian blood.quot;nbsp;

The Presidency stressednbsp;the importance of prompt interventionnbsp;from the entire world to stop this aggression, especially from the US, whichnbsp;unconditionally provides support for Israel.nbsp;nbsp;

It further saidnbsp;these heinous crimes aim tonbsp;get rid of the Palestinian people and displace them out of their own lands.–WAFA

