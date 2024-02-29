Killer Freed to Fight Putin’s War Accused of Ax-Murdering ‘Best Teacher in Russia’

Investigative Committee

As Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared that veterans from the country’s war against Ukraine are the “true elite” and should be “entrusted” with Russia’s future, a woman in the far northeast was forbidden from seeing the body of her slain mother—because the 64-year-old had been bludgeoned to death with an ax, allegedly, by one of Putin’s heroes who was freed from prison to kill Ukrainians.

Valentina Fedorova was one of two people killed in a village in the Sakha Republic by a 35-year-old man over the weekend, according to local reports. The local branch of the Investigative Committee confirmed the gruesome double homicide in a press release, but made no mention of the fact that the accused murderer had reportedly been sentenced to 11 years in 2020 for another grisly killing, though he was freed after agreeing to a battlefield stint in Ukraine.

Viktor Savvinov is now accused of murdering not only 64-year-old Fedorova—who previously held the title “Best Teacher in Russia” and won a grant from the president for her talent in education—but also a 34-year-old man described by investigators as an “acquaintance.”

