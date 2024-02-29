“Islamic Resistance” targets enemy’s Al-Ramtha site and Eilon settlement, achieves direct hits

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued on Thursday the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 12:20 pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024, the enemyrsquo;s Al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons, causing a direct hit.rdquo;

The Islamic Resistancenbsp;issued another statement indicating, ldquo;In response to the Israeli attacks targeting villages and civilians, including the recent martyrdom of the elderly citizens Hussein Hamdan and his wife Manar Abadi in the town of Kafra, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 02:05 pm on Thursday, February 29, 2024, lsquo;Eilonrsquo; settlement with volleys of Katyusha rockets.rdquo;

