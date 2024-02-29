Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Over 100 Palestinians Killed in Aid Convoy ‘Massacre,’ According to Gaza Officials

    IDF Updates YouTube

    At least 104 people were killed and over 700 injured in Gaza on Thursday when the Israeli military fired on crowds of Palestinians waiting for food aid, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry.

    The incident took place at a traffic circle in al-Nabusi in the north of the enclave, a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry said. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) separately claimed that a “violent gathering of Gazan residents” had surrounded trucks delivering humanitarian aid, and that “dozens were killed” as a result of being trampled.

    The IDF said the crowd had started looting equipment from the arriving trucks and that people were crushed in the melee. The Israeli military also released aerial footage purportedly showing “how the Palestinian crowd attacked the trucks” and dozens died from consequent trampling.

