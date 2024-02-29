Hedge-fund titan Kyle Bass blamed Joe Biden for his $85 room-service breakfast. It didn’t go well for him.

Kyle Bass.

Reuters/Rick Wilking

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass is being mocked online after he shared a receipt for an $85 breakfast.”Terrible inflation milestone reached,” he wrote, signaling he blamed Joe Biden, Janet Yellen, and the Fed for rising costs.X users hit out at Bass after it emerged the bill was for room service at the five-star Carlyle hotel.

Veteran investor Kyle Bass is catching flak online after he blamed his $85 breakfast at a luxury five-star hotel on Joe Biden’s inability to clamp down on inflation.

“Terrible inflation milestone reached — my first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel,” Bass, who founded the private equity firm Conservation Equity Management and the hedge fund Hayman Capital Management, said on X Wednesday.

“After signing this bill, I have decided never again,” he added, attaching a photo of his receipt, including the hashtags #Biden and #Inflation, and tagging the official accounts of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve.

Terrible Inflation milestone reached – My first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel. After signing this bill, I have decided NEVER AGAIN. #Biden #Inflation @SecYellen @federalreserve pic.twitter.com/C3FS67fT7I — 🇺🇸 Kyle Bass 🇹🇼 (@Jkylebass) February 28, 2024

X users mocked Bass after a community note pointed out that the receipt he’d shared was for room service at The Carlyle, a Manhattan hotel that’s previously hosted Princess Diana, Michael Jackson, and Steve Jobs and charges between $954 and $6,244 for a one-night stay.

“I’m pretty sure that room service at a 5-star hotel in Manhattan was always expensive,” the X account for the conservative group Republicans Against Trump said in a reply to Bass’s post.

“You ordered room service in a 5-star Manhattan hotel. What were you expecting? Poor guy. I bet that broke the bank paying the $10 to have someone bring your food to you in bed,” Michael Angelucci, a former West Virginia state delegate, added.

US inflation spiked to a four-decade high of more than 9% in June 2022 but has since cooled to just over 3% as of January.

The White House has repeatedly touted the fact that soaring prices have started to cool over the second half of Biden’s presidency — but many remain unconvinced about his economic policies.

Some 50% of respondents to a November Gallup poll said they felt the economy was in a “poor” state, while just 2% said it was in excellent health.

Read the original article on Business Insider