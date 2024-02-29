The real reason Dave Myers never revealed the type of cancer he had: Hairy Bikers star dies at 66

<!–

Hairy motorcyclist Dave Myers died at the age of 66 on Wednesday without publicly revealing the type of cancer he suffered from.

His heartbroken co-star Si King revealed the tragic news of Dave’s death on Thursday as family, friends and colleagues paid emotional tributes to the much-loved TV star.

He honored his friend’s wishes by not revealing all the details of Dave’s health battle, but assured fans that the star “passed away peacefully.”

In 2022, Dave revealed that he didn’t want to reveal the type of cancer he was fighting because ‘So everyone Googles, everyone becomes an amateur doctor… And I don’t want to be judged… yet.’

added to The Guardian: ‘A big drawback is the best way to describe it.’

Hairy biker Dave Myers died at the age of 66 on Wednesday without publicly revealing the type of cancer he was battling (pictured October 2023)

Dave announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022 and bravely kept the public updated on his progress in a series of emotional television specials.

He died on Wednesday with his family and friends by his side, his colleague and lifelong friend Si revealed.

Strict dancer Karen Hauer, who Dave appeared on the show with in 2013, said she was “heartbroken” by the news and posted a broken heart emoji.

Devastated fans paid tribute to the unlikely star, who first appeared on our screens in 2006 alongside her TV partner and racked up more than 30 different projects, also selling 6 million copies of her 30 cookbooks.

In his heartbreaking statement, Si said: “Hello everyone, I’m afraid I have some sad news.”

‘Most of you will know that Dave has been battling cancer for the last few years.

‘Last night, February 28, 2024, with Dave’s wife Lili, his family, his close friend David and I at his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

‘Everyone who knew Dave is devastated by his passing. His beloved wife brought him as much happiness as his children, Iza and Sergiu, whom Dave loved as if they were his own.

‘Personally, I’m not sure I can put into words how I feel right now.

‘My best friend is on a journey that I cannot continue for now. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared for half a lifetime.

‘I wish you the speed of God brother; You are and will continue to be a lighthouse in this world. See you on the other side. I love you.’

In 2022, Dave revealed that he didn’t want to reveal the type of cancer he was battling because “everybody Googles it, everyone becomes an amateur doctor” (pictured in 2009).

The beloved duo met while both working in the film industry (Dave as a makeup artist and Si as a location manager) and were united by their love of food and motorcycles.

Throughout their career, the best friends have earned a reputation as the friendly faces of TV cooking, with 31 different projects since they first debuted on the BBC in 2006.

The statement continued: ‘I know Dave and his family would like me to thank everyone who has sent messages of support in recent times.

‘It meant a lot to him, his family and the entire team at The Hairy Bikers.

‘Sending you all so much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

‘Can I ask you all for extra kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, his close friends and I some time and peace to process our enormous loss?

“I’m sure I’ll see you all soon.”

Following his diagnosis, Myers took a short break from work before filming his final show with King, in which they travel west across Britain, from Scotland to Devon.