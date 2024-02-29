Moment ‘dishonest’ RSPB guard is filmed ‘torturing’ sick bird by stepping on its tail before killing it by hitting it with a stone

This is the shocking moment an RSPB guard stepped on the tail of a defenseless seabird for up to “four minutes” before killing it with a stone.

Ibrahim Alfarwi has come under fire after a video clip emerged of him “torturing” sick skuas on Coquet Island, off the Northumberland coast.

In the video, Mr Alfarwi can be seen chasing the “obviously sick” bird and stepping on its tail before calling for volunteers to take a look at it.

Witnesses accused him of “torturing” the helpless animal by standing over it for four minutes, before twisting its neck and smashing its head against a rock, causing blood to splatter everywhere.

But Alfarwi has said he was acting on his manager’s instructions and that the bird was “humanely dispatched.”

However, the RSPCA branded the video “distressing” and the RSPB apologized for its actions.

The animal charity’s warden was working on Coquet Island at the height of the bird flu when the video, which resurfaced this week, was taken in the summer of 2022.

One volunteer, who took the footage but wishes to remain anonymous, said he came to the island to help when Alfarwi offered him and another person a tour.

“We weren’t asked to put on any particular personal protective equipment and we set out with just a can of spray paint to spray the bodies,” he said.

‘We made a complete circuit around the island, getting very close to the nesting birds, some of which looked sick.

Then Ibrahim saw a large skua, obviously sick. He chased him and said that he would have to kill him.

‘Once he caught it, he motioned for us to come and see it up close, held it in his hands while he looked at us and let us take some photos.

He then said to back away because “there might be some blood.”

“He twisted her neck and slammed her head hard against a rock in front of us; there was a lot of blood spatter.”

The witness said the same thing happened to a seagull and a baby puffin.

Describing the incident in which the skua was “tortured”, he said: “Ibrahim stayed in the queue for about four minutes.

‘It was a long and grueling process he embarked on to catch and slowly kill the bird.

‘There can be no excuse for this disgraceful behavior because Mr Alfarwi was fully aware of the regulations in place at the time and was familiar with having to wear full personal protective equipment, as he had done for the entire previous month.

‘You can see him really enjoying himself as he looked at me and beckoned me to come over and see the injured bird; he was showing off and enjoying it.

“He was on the bird for a considerable time before dispatching it.”

Alfarwi confirmed he still works for the RSPB despite his manager no longer holding his position.

In response, Alfarwi revealed that he still works for the RSPB and that the video was taken without his consent.

He said: ‘The bird was unwell, suffering and had been on the island for several days.

‘My manager ordered me to send the bird to end its suffering.

“The bird was dispatched quickly and humanely and there was no widespread blood spatter as claimed.

‘I wasn’t wearing the correct PPE because my boss didn’t provide it to me.

‘The RSPB became aware of this video (filmed in 2022) the following year (2023) and the content and circumstances surrounding it were fully investigated.

“The person responsible for the island at the time of the video, my manager, no longer works for the RSPB.”

Defra’s guidance states that sick or injured birds should not have been approached and that full PPE should have been worn.

Alfarwi said the bird was sick and had been suffering for several days.

The RSPB said action had been taken and the person responsible for Coquet Island at the time is no longer employed by them.

An RSPB spokesperson said: “We are aware this video, which was filmed in the summer of 2022, breaches our high standards and procedures.

‘We regret the way this bird was treated and have fully investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“While we cannot comment on details of specific cases, the individual in the video was instructed to catch the bird to prevent further suffering and the spread of bird flu.

‘Measures have already been taken. The person responsible for Coquet Island at that time is no longer our employee.

“The RSPB is committed to maintaining the highest standards of bird management on our nature reserves.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “This video is distressing and we welcome the RSPB’s swift handling of this incident, which occurred in 2022.

“We understand the challenges of dealing with bird flu, but animal welfare must always be a priority.”

MailOnline has contacted the RSPB for further comment on why Mr Alfarwi remains an employee of the organisation.