Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Mikati welcomes Austrian Foreign Minister at Grand Serail

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday welcomed at the Grand Serail, Austrian Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of Austria#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Rene Emery.

    The meeting was also attended by Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisors Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.

    During the meeting, thenbsp;Austrian Foreign Minister stressed that ldquo;a diplomatic solution to the situation in the region is the best option for everyone.rdquo; He also stressed quot;the necessity of reaching an international solution to the Palestinian cause that guarantees the Palestinians#39; right to a decent life, which contributes to consecratingnbsp;stability in the region.quot;

    The Austrian Minister also hailed quot;the important role played by the international force operating in south Lebanon,quot; calling on quot;everyone to implement International Resolution No. 1701 in a way that maintains security in southern Lebanon.quot;

    nbsp;

    ——————- L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Sean Dyche welcomes ‘clarity’ after Everton were handed back four points following deduction and backs players to move on – but admits ‘you are always greedy and want more’ with six points still docked

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    The REAL reason Taylor Swift’s family is madly in love with Travis Kelce: The singer’s loved ones are “relieved” she fell in love with the 6’5 NFL star because he’s like a “bodyguard” incorporated” that can “keep her safe”, after her father. He was accused of assaulting a photographer

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Sean Dyche welcomes ‘clarity’ after Everton were handed back four points following deduction and backs players to move on – but admits ‘you are always greedy and want more’ with six points still docked

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    The REAL reason Taylor Swift’s family is madly in love with Travis Kelce: The singer’s loved ones are “relieved” she fell in love with the 6’5 NFL star because he’s like a “bodyguard” incorporated” that can “keep her safe”, after her father. He was accused of assaulting a photographer

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    A countdown timer for the threatened release of Trump court documents disappeared from hacker website before it ticked down to zero

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy