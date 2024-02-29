Mikati welcomes Austrian Foreign Minister at Grand Serail

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Thursday welcomed at the Grand Serail, Austrian Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of Austria#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Rene Emery.

The meeting was also attended by Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisors Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.

During the meeting, thenbsp;Austrian Foreign Minister stressed that ldquo;a diplomatic solution to the situation in the region is the best option for everyone.rdquo; He also stressed quot;the necessity of reaching an international solution to the Palestinian cause that guarantees the Palestinians#39; right to a decent life, which contributes to consecratingnbsp;stability in the region.quot;

The Austrian Minister also hailed quot;the important role played by the international force operating in south Lebanon,quot; calling on quot;everyone to implement International Resolution No. 1701 in a way that maintains security in southern Lebanon.quot;

