‘Joe Biden created this invasion of illegal immigrants, and only I can stop it’: As BOTH 2024 front-runners campaign at the border today, DONALD TRUMP gives the Daily Mail his unflinching view of America’s No. 1 election issue. So where are you?

President Biden and former President Trump will visit the border in Texas today, both stating they They are the right man to deal with the unprecedented number of crossings.

Polls now show that, more than any other issue, Americans see immigration as the most important problem facing the country.

How both candidates respond to this crisis will likely decide the 2024 elections. Here, Donald Trump makes his case… Vote in our poll to have your say…

Today I am visiting our wide-open southern border to witness the annihilation of American sovereignty taking place on the orders of Joe Biden.

On a last-minute trip, Biden chases me to the border, no doubt desperate to avoid blame for the catastrophe he has caused.

But don’t be fooled. The abolition of the borders of the United States is Joe Biden’s policy. The mass migration of millions of illegal aliens to the United States is Joe Biden’s plan. This is Joe Biden’s invasion.

When I left office, we handed Biden the most secure border in American history.

We finished the catch and release. We built hundreds of miles of border wall. We implemented Remain in Mexico, Safe Third Country Agreements with Central American nations, an asylum ban, Title 42, and expedited deportations.

When I was president, when illegal aliens crossed our border, they were caught, detained, and deported.

When Joe Biden took office, he deliberately and deliberately eliminated all the strong border policies I put in place and launched the largest border invasion in American history.

Biden stopped the construction of the wall. He ordered the immediate suspension of deportations. He broke Stay in Mexico. He terminated my asylum agreements. He ended Title 42. He tied the hands behind the backs of our ICE and Border Patrol agents. He let the entire world know that our border was completely open.

The first bill Biden sent to Congress was a bill to turn illegal aliens into voting citizens.

Instead of sending them back across the border, he began sending them to cities across the United States by plane, train, and bus to resettle them in their communities.

And then it began issuing work permits to hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, allowing them to compete unfairly against American workers.

As a direct result of these policies, a minimum of nine million migrants have infiltrated our border in three years, and the real number is surely much higher.

A large number of them fight against elderly men, including them from China, Venezuela, Somalia and many other countries.

In short, Joe Biden deliberately handed over our border to cartels, child traffickers, human traffickers, and some of the most dangerous criminals on the planet – the cost to public safety, national security, and US dollars be damned. taxpayers.

Now, our communities are giving way to influx and our country is being overrun by crime.

Last year, 43 percent of all ICE arrests were foreigners with criminal convictions or pending charges for about 33,000 assaults, 3,000 robberies, nearly 7,000 robberies, 7,500 weapons crimes, 4,300 sex crimes, 1,600 kidnappings and 1,700 homicides.

In Chicago and Miami, police have confirmed that the violent Venezuelan gang ‘Tren de Aragua’ is now operating in their cities.

In New York City, NYPD officers were recently harassed and brutally beaten by a group of immigrant criminals.

In Michigan, immigrant gangs stalk suburban homes and ransack them for valuables.

And in Georgia, last week, Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student, was savagely attacked and killed on the University of Georgia campus.

An illegal foreign migrant who was released into our country during the Biden administration has been charged with her murder.

Biden is absurdly trying to blame me and Congressional Republicans for the national and public security disaster he has created.

He claims Republicans need to pass legislation to secure the border. But the truth is, Joe Biden doesn’t need a bill to solve the border problem: America needs to fire Joe Biden to solve the border problem.

He created this catastrophe. At any time in the last three years, he could have closed the border.

When I am re-elected, I will close the border and end the invasion on day one. And we will begin the process of removing Biden’s illegal aliens from our country.

Upon taking office, I will restore all the strict border policies I had before and impose tough additional measures to keep out gang members, human traffickers, sadists and thugs.

Finally, I will leverage all tools, resources, and authorities to begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history. This is just common sense.

Americans should not fall for Biden’s border lies. He has betrayed his trust and, with his demolition of our borders, he has betrayed our country.

The first step toward border security is to remove Biden from office this November.