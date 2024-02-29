Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    Royal Friends Dismiss ‘Toxic’ Kate Middleton Speculation

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , , ,
    Royal Friends Dismiss ‘Toxic’ Kate Middleton Speculation

    Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

    Royal sources told The Daily Beast it was “very much business as usual” for Prince William Thursday, as he made a high-profile visit to a London synagogue following a torrid week of speculation on the subject of Kate Middleton’s health.

    Rumors about Kate’s condition reached fever pitch this week, fuelled by William’s absence from a high-profile memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine, the last king of Greece, on Tuesday.

    William’s aides said he was skipping the service due to a “personal matter,” triggering speculation that his absence was related to a setback in his wife’s recovery from abdominal surgery in January. They later clarified that Kate was “doing well” but the last-minute nature of the cancellation, which was especially notable since William was due to read at the service, has stoked a chorus of demands for the royal family open up about Kate’s recovery.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Sean Dyche welcomes ‘clarity’ after Everton were handed back four points following deduction and backs players to move on – but admits ‘you are always greedy and want more’ with six points still docked

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    The REAL reason Taylor Swift’s family is madly in love with Travis Kelce: The singer’s loved ones are “relieved” she fell in love with the 6’5 NFL star because he’s like a “bodyguard” incorporated” that can “keep her safe”, after her father. He was accused of assaulting a photographer

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Sean Dyche welcomes ‘clarity’ after Everton were handed back four points following deduction and backs players to move on – but admits ‘you are always greedy and want more’ with six points still docked

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    The REAL reason Taylor Swift’s family is madly in love with Travis Kelce: The singer’s loved ones are “relieved” she fell in love with the 6’5 NFL star because he’s like a “bodyguard” incorporated” that can “keep her safe”, after her father. He was accused of assaulting a photographer

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    A countdown timer for the threatened release of Trump court documents disappeared from hacker website before it ticked down to zero

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy