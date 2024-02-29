Royal Friends Dismiss ‘Toxic’ Kate Middleton Speculation

Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

Royal sources told The Daily Beast it was “very much business as usual” for Prince William Thursday, as he made a high-profile visit to a London synagogue following a torrid week of speculation on the subject of Kate Middleton’s health.

Rumors about Kate’s condition reached fever pitch this week, fuelled by William’s absence from a high-profile memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine, the last king of Greece, on Tuesday.

William’s aides said he was skipping the service due to a “personal matter,” triggering speculation that his absence was related to a setback in his wife’s recovery from abdominal surgery in January. They later clarified that Kate was “doing well” but the last-minute nature of the cancellation, which was especially notable since William was due to read at the service, has stoked a chorus of demands for the royal family open up about Kate’s recovery.

Read more at The Daily Beast.