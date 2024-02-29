6 products that Apple killed before they could launch, from ‘Project Titan’ to its long-rumored TV

Apple hasn’t announced many products that have ended up being shelved, but there are a few unreleased experiments that stand-out.

Apple

Apple abandoned its efforts to make a self-driving EV car to focus on generative AI.It’s not the first time the tech giant cancelled a product in the making. These are 5 products that Apple killed in the past before they were launched.

Apple has killed its decade-long effort to build its own car.

Under the name “Project Titan,” the tech giant was working on building an electric vehicle with self-driving features.

But as of Tuesday, the project was canceled thanks to production challenges and concerns around low profit margins, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources.

Executives told the 2,000 employees on the EV team that they’ll be moved to roles around the company’s generative AI products, according to Bloomberg. Some may soon be laid off, the outlet reported.

But this isn’t the first time Apple abandoned a project.

Here are 6 products the tech giant abandoned before they got the chance to hit the market:

Read the original article on Business Insider