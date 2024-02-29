The REAL reason Taylor Swift’s family is madly in love with Travis Kelce: The singer’s loved ones are “relieved” she fell in love with the 6’5 NFL star because he’s like a “bodyguard” incorporated” that can “keep her safe”, after her father. He was accused of assaulting a photographer

Taylor Swift’s close family are understood to be “relieved” that she is dating Travis Kelce, as they trust the 6’5 NFL star can “keep her safe” following her father’s altercation with a photographer in Sydney.

At 250 pounds, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis could almost be mistaken for Taylor’s security detail, and his family is said to be thrilled that he also doubles as a “built-in bodyguard.”

“Taylor’s family and everyone who knows her is so relieved about her relationship with Travis, not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her job as security so much easier,” a source exclusively told to DailyMail.com.

“Travis is a big guy and no one would mess with him because when it comes to Taylor, he wouldn’t play if anyone tried to get close to her. He has a built-in bodyguard at all times.

They continued: ‘Travis has promised to keep her safe and there is no doubt about it.

“No one will try to get close to her when she is holding hands with her powerful boyfriend.”

The Super Bowl champion previously spoke on his New Heights podcast about his desire to take care of his girlfriend, both 34, whom he started dating last summer.

Discussing whether she felt like “a security guard” when they were out and about in New York City, she told her co-host and brother, Jason Kelce: “I feel like every time I go on a date, I always have the feeling of that I am a man in the situation.

‘I’m protective, yes, for sure. I guess you always have to have that feeling or awareness of yourself.’

The NFL star has frequently been caught on camera subtly moving Taylor’s security team out of the way so he can safely guide the singer from one location to another.

The gestures have not gone unnoticed by his fans, who have commented on Travis’ protective nature.

“Travis is literally a gentleman, like how many times he touched her to make sure she was safe, and let the bodyguard know he wanted to get his wife out of the car… Taylor Swift, you deserve this,” one wrote . X fan.

In fact, the Super Bowl champion, 34, has also expressed his desire to protect his partner in his comments since their relationship became public last year (pictured together in New York).

Another joked: “The thing about Travis acting as Taylor’s personal bodyguard in addition to her boyfriend is that I would be a lot more afraid of him attacking me than any random bodyguard…”

Travis was said to be upset following a recent incident involving her father Scott Swift and an Australian photographer who he was accused of assaulting for his alleged “threatening” behavior.

Scott, 71, was accused of punching Ben McDonald, 51, at a ferry dock in the suburb of Neutral Bay about 2.30am on Tuesday, after Taylor finished the Australian leg of her Eras tour.

Taylor’s team said the photographer “threatened to throw a staff member into the water.”

Footage from the moments leading up to the alleged altercation showed Scott walking along the pier while giving the middle finger to photographers.

“Travis wishes he could have been with Taylor when her dad had a fight with the photographer because he wants to protect her at all costs,” another source told DailyMail.com.

“He can’t wait for her to return to the United States so they can be together, and if anyone tries anything, he knows that photographers, or anyone else, wouldn’t dare approach them if he were around.” since he is a very huge and intimidating guy.”

A spokeswoman for Taylor Swift told Daily Mail Australia: “Two individuals were aggressively making their way towards Taylor, grabbing her security staff and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

The athlete has been seen keeping Taylor away from eager fans, as the source added: “No one will try to approach her when she’s holding hands with her powerful boyfriend.”

His departure comes just hours after his father Scott (centre right), 71, was accused of punching photographer Ben McDonald, 51, in Australia at around 2.30am on Tuesday.

However, McDonald, chief executive of Matrix Media Group, slammed the statement as “absolute rubbish” and said the only woman in the scene was Taylor.

“This is the kind of nonsense you might expect,” he said. ‘What woman was that? The only one there was Taylor.

McDonald said the altercation was caught on camera and did not show the photographers acting aggressively.

North Shore Police Command has launched an investigation into the alleged incident.

Scott has been present by his daughter’s side during her sold-out Eras tour.

He has been praised for handing out sandwiches in the middle of a show in Sydney and telling fans to “help yourselves”.

He also handed out VIP passes so excited fans could have access to better seats.