NNA ndash; Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Thursday welcomed at his Yarzeh office, Austrian Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, in the presence of Austria#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Rene Paul Amry.

The Army Commander also welcomed UK Defence Senior Adviser for the Middle East, Martin Sampson, who paid him a farewell visit and introduced his successor, Admiral Ed Ahlgren.

================ L.Y