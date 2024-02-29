Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Minister Makary visits Patriarch Yazigi at Balamand

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, John X Yazigi, on Thursday welcomed at the Patriarchatersquo;s headquarters in Balamand, Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, accompanied by his Media Advisor Misbah Al-Ali, in the presence of Head of Our Lady of Balamand Patriarchal Monastery, George Yacoub, and a number of priests.

    After the meeting, Minister Makary said: ldquo;This visit comes at a very critical time that Lebanon and the region are going through. It is a necessary visit, because the Patriarch comes from a land that has been tormented and has experienced wars, killing, displacement and exodus.rdquo;

    Minister Makary described the situation in the region as ldquo;very badrdquo;, referring to what is happening in the occupied Palestine and southern Lebanon.

    The Minister stressed that quot;we mustnbsp;remainnbsp;steadfast in our land nbsp;with cultural and religious diversity as well as the diversity of our heritage.rdquo;

    He said: quot;Because our country is built on dialogue, we must present our problems despite the crises that Lebanon is experiencing, including: the security situation in the south and the repeated Israeli attacks, in addition to the crisis of electing a president of the republic.quot;

    Minister Makary then tourednbsp;the Monastery of Our Lady of Balamand, where Archimandrite Yacoub gave a detailed explanation of the history of the monastery and itsnbsp;icons.

    Patriarch Yazigi alsonbsp;presented Minister Makary with a number of religious books and icons.

    ================ L.Y

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Girls Aloud were announced as the first headliner for this year’s Brighton Pride in August: “Get ready for the ultimate girl band takeover!”

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Mattress Mack places $1m bet on Houston to win March Madness… and furniture magnate would win $7.5m if Cougars can go all the way!

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Girls Aloud were announced as the first headliner for this year’s Brighton Pride in August: “Get ready for the ultimate girl band takeover!”

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Mattress Mack places $1m bet on Houston to win March Madness… and furniture magnate would win $7.5m if Cougars can go all the way!

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Wind turbines are annoyingly loud. The secrets of owl flight could provide a solution.

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy