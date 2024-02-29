Republicans’ Hunter Biden Witch Hunt Is an Epic Fail

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Shutterstock

The months of fruitless effort by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee to unearth evidence supporting an impeachment of President Joe Biden culminated on Wednesday in their long sought-after deposition of the president’s only surviving son, Hunter Biden.

It didn’t go well for them. The phrase “epic fail” comes to mind.

There was no reason for the GOP to be surprised that the deposition yielded no evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden—much less any smoking guns.

