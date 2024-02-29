Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    Republicans’ Hunter Biden Witch Hunt Is an Epic Fail

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , ,
    Republicans’ Hunter Biden Witch Hunt Is an Epic Fail

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Shutterstock

    The months of fruitless effort by the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee to unearth evidence supporting an impeachment of President Joe Biden culminated on Wednesday in their long sought-after deposition of the president’s only surviving son, Hunter Biden.

    It didn’t go well for them. The phrase “epic fail” comes to mind.

    There was no reason for the GOP to be surprised that the deposition yielded no evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden—much less any smoking guns.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Girls Aloud were announced as the first headliner for this year’s Brighton Pride in August: “Get ready for the ultimate girl band takeover!”

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Mattress Mack places $1m bet on Houston to win March Madness… and furniture magnate would win $7.5m if Cougars can go all the way!

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Girls Aloud were announced as the first headliner for this year’s Brighton Pride in August: “Get ready for the ultimate girl band takeover!”

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Mattress Mack places $1m bet on Houston to win March Madness… and furniture magnate would win $7.5m if Cougars can go all the way!

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Wind turbines are annoyingly loud. The secrets of owl flight could provide a solution.

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy