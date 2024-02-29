Complaint Accuses Columbia DEI Chief of Extensive Plagiarism

VW Pics

A diversity and equity leader at Columbia University, who pursued a doctorate degree from Iowa State University in 2021, has been accused of plagiarizing over 30 authors—and the publicly-edited website Wikipedia—in his dissertation.

On Wednesday, an anonymous complaint was filed against Alade McKen, the chief DEI officer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. According to a report from The Washington Free Beacon, the complaint, which was submitted to Columbia University, accuses McKen of yoinking passages from a slew of authors for his 2021 doctoral dissertation “UBUNTU” I am because we are: A case study examining the experiences of an African-centered Rites of Passage program within a community-based organization.

The 55-page complaint lists dozens of examples, highlighted in yellow, where McKen allegedly engaged in plagiarism.

