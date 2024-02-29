Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    Complaint Accuses Columbia DEI Chief of Extensive Plagiarism

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , , ,
    Complaint Accuses Columbia DEI Chief of Extensive Plagiarism

    VW Pics

    A diversity and equity leader at Columbia University, who pursued a doctorate degree from Iowa State University in 2021, has been accused of plagiarizing over 30 authors—and the publicly-edited website Wikipedia—in his dissertation.

    On Wednesday, an anonymous complaint was filed against Alade McKen, the chief DEI officer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. According to a report from The Washington Free Beacon, the complaint, which was submitted to Columbia University, accuses McKen of yoinking passages from a slew of authors for his 2021 doctoral dissertation “UBUNTU” I am because we are: A case study examining the experiences of an African-centered Rites of Passage program within a community-based organization.

    The 55-page complaint lists dozens of examples, highlighted in yellow, where McKen allegedly engaged in plagiarism.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Girls Aloud were announced as the first headliner for this year’s Brighton Pride in August: “Get ready for the ultimate girl band takeover!”

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Mattress Mack places $1m bet on Houston to win March Madness… and furniture magnate would win $7.5m if Cougars can go all the way!

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Girls Aloud were announced as the first headliner for this year’s Brighton Pride in August: “Get ready for the ultimate girl band takeover!”

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Mattress Mack places $1m bet on Houston to win March Madness… and furniture magnate would win $7.5m if Cougars can go all the way!

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Wind turbines are annoyingly loud. The secrets of owl flight could provide a solution.

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy