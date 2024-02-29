Girls Aloud were announced as the first headliner for this year’s Brighton Pride in August: “Get ready for the ultimate girl band takeover!”

<!–

Girls Aloud have been announced as the first headline act for this year’s Brighton Pride and will perform in the city on August 3rd.

The girl group will be the headline act at the LGBTQ+ festival’s Pride in the Park event, which sees a variety of artists perform live as part of Pride celebrations.

Announcing the news on X, formerly Twitter, the official Brighton & Hove Pride account posted: ‘Get ready for the ultimate girl band takeover!

“As a global sensation, @GirlsAloud will headline FABULOSO’s main stage on Saturday, August 3.”

Other artists performing at Brighton Pride on the first weekend in August include Mika, S Club and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Tickets for the Fabulous event at Preston Park are available from £59.50 via the official Brighton Pride website.

Girls Aloud also shared the exciting news on their Instagram page, writing: ‘Brighton!! We can’t wait to celebrate @brightonprideofficial with you this year.

“We’ll be headlining on Saturday, August 3rd…I hope you’re all ready to party.”

Reacting to the news on X, fans of the band were ecstatic, with many excited at the prospect of seeing them live.

One user wrote: “Girls out loud at Brighton pride, ICONIC.”

A second fan added: “Girls Alouding headlining Brighton Pride just made my life.”

Another posted: ‘Girls Aloud headlining Brighton Pride?! I can’t wait for this content.”

A further post read: ‘Not getting tickets for Girls Aloud but for them to turn up at Brighton Pride when I’m booked there for the first time is truly PHENOMENAL!’

The band will embark on a reunion tour in 2024, which the group announced to commemorate the 21st anniversary of themselves and the late Sarah Harding’s victory on Popstars: The Rivals.

Girls Aloud originally formed in 2002 on ITV’s Pop Stars: The Rivals and rose to fame, achieving 20 top ten singles and five BRIT Award nominations (pictured with Sarah in 2005).

Cheryl revealed the group had been discussing plans for a reunion for some time but put the idea on hold when Sarah, who died in September 2021, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Cheryl revealed the group had been discussing plans for a reunion for some time but put the idea on hold when Sarah, who died in September 2021, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said in a statement: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20th anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing we would celebrate.

‘But when Sarah became ill, all priorities changed. She passed away a year before her anniversary and she just didn’t seem right to me, she seemed too soon to me.”

The group plans to use the tour to “celebrate” their late friend.

Cheryl added: “But now I think there’s an energy that makes it feel good.” It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact that we can still do this 21 years later. “It is a great honor in many ways.”

Girls Aloud originally formed in 2002 and after winning ITV’s Pop Stars: The Rivals rose to fame, achieving 20 top ten singles and five BRIT Award nominations.

The group took an initial break in 2009 to pursue other projects before disbanding for good in 2013.