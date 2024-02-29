Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    Federal Judge Halts Texas’ Controversial New Immigration Law

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , , ,
    Federal Judge Halts Texas’ Controversial New Immigration Law

    Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

    A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a controversial new Texas law that would make it illegal to cross into the state from Mexico, as both President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are expected to make appearances in cities along the Texas border.

    In December, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB4 into law, allowing state officers to arrest anyone they suspect of crossing into the country illegally and deport them. The law, which was set to go into effect on March 5, was touted by state Republicans as a necessary response to President Biden’s inability to address a surge of immigration at the Southern border.

    In the preliminary injunction filed on Thursday, federal Judge David Ezra cited the Supremacy Clause, which affirms that states cannot exercise immigration enforcement, as that is a duty of the federal government.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    SEC investigates whether OpenAI investors were misled by CEO Sam Altman’s unexpected five-day firing for not being “candid in communications” with board of directors

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway get close as they rehearse emotional scenes for their West End debut in Cabaret.

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    SEC investigates whether OpenAI investors were misled by CEO Sam Altman’s unexpected five-day firing for not being “candid in communications” with board of directors

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway get close as they rehearse emotional scenes for their West End debut in Cabaret.

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    German warship accidentally opened fire on an American drone, nearly costing the US another Reaper in its Red Sea fight

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy