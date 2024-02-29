Police Have No Suspects in Chilling Murder of Pregnant Pennsylvania Amish Woman

William Thomas Cain/Getty

There are no suspects in the murder of a 23-year-old Pennsylvania Amish woman who was six months pregnant, state police said Wednesday.

Rebekah Byler was found dead on Monday afternoon in the living room of her home in Spartansburg, a rural community in northwest Pennsylvania where there is a thriving Amish population, according to local station WJET.

Byler’s husband was reportedly away when her body was discovered by a close friend and relative. Her two young children were also found in the house unharmed.

