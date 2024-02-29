Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Police Have No Suspects in Chilling Murder of Pregnant Pennsylvania Amish Woman

    Police Have No Suspects in Chilling Murder of Pregnant Pennsylvania Amish Woman

    There are no suspects in the murder of a 23-year-old Pennsylvania Amish woman who was six months pregnant, state police said Wednesday.

    Rebekah Byler was found dead on Monday afternoon in the living room of her home in Spartansburg, a rural community in northwest Pennsylvania where there is a thriving Amish population, according to local station WJET.

    Byler’s husband was reportedly away when her body was discovered by a close friend and relative. Her two young children were also found in the house unharmed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

