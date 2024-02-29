Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    Ashley Benson gives birth! The actress, 34, welcomes her first child with her husband Brandon Davis, 43.

    By Brian Marks for Dailymail.com

    Published: 12:54 EST, February 29, 2024 | Updated: 1:10 PM EST, February 29, 2024

    Ashley Benson revealed on Thursday that she is a first-time mother.

    The Spring Breakers star, 34, shared a photo on her Instagram Stories indicating that she had given birth to her first child, whom she shares with husband Brandon Davis, 43.

    She posted a sweet photo of her daughter’s little hand as she grabbed one of her mother’s fingers and added a pink heart to the image.

    Ashley and Brandon were spotted just a day earlier while having breakfast in West Hollywood. She was dressed in a crop top that seemed to show off her baby bump.

    Last month, the couple announced they were expecting a baby girl after revealing the boy’s sex at their baby shower.

