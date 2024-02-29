Horrifying moment: Colorado schoolgirl attacks bus driver for ordering teen’s rowdy boyfriend to get off the bus after calling her mother to give DEATH THREATS to defenseless worker.

Newly released footage shows the horrifying moment a Colorado schoolgirl attacked a bus driver after she asked the teen’s boyfriend to get off.

Jefferson County school bus driver Laura Owen was attacked by a student in the vehicle after she forced the pair off for violating bus rules on Jan. 29.

Initially, Owen had asked the student’s boyfriend to disembark as he continued to move down the hallway, standing and endangering her safety.

But then, in a surveillance video obtained by FOX31A young woman can be seen on a phone call with a woman she claims was her mother, who was on the line and apparently threatening the driver.

In the video, Owen can be heard repeating threats he allegedly said over the phone and asking the person on the phone to confirm: “Is he going to kill me?” Is she going to kill me?

The video then shows the young schoolgirl lunging at Owen, throwing punches and kicking her.

“I didn’t do anything to deserve that. This situation should never have happened,” Owen later said.

As the phone call continues, the now frustrated driver is heard telling the teen to get off the bus as well.

Wearing a gray crop top and white pants, the young man is seen walking towards the back of the bus.

As a result of the attack, Owen suffered a concussion.

Now she is also battling residual, constant ringing in her ears, headaches and neck pain, as well as emotional trauma.

Owen said: “The best thing I can do is get back to work right now.” But physically and mentally I have to be well for those children. So I’m doing the best I can right now.

‘I can’t change what happened. I can only pray that things are safer throughout the district, he further told the channel.

According 9NewsOwen had demanded that the duo get off at a stop at Arvada High School.

Trevor Byrne, vice president of the Jeffco Education Support Professionals Association and bus driver for Jeffco Public Schools commented, “I don’t think any Jeffco staff should have to fear for their safety while working, ever.”

He also said that if a bus attendant had been present at the time, the situation could have been alleviated.

In a statement, Jeffco Public Schools said an investigation has been launched and disciplinary action is being taken.

‘A very serious incident occurred on one of our school buses which resulted in injuries to one of our drivers. The district has initiated disciplinary action and local authorities have an open investigation related to this matter.

‘We want to congratulate the other students who were on the bus at the time and who checked on the driver’s well-being and offered their support, as well as the SRO who responded immediately.

‘For us it is absolutely unacceptable that an employee suffers harm at work. By reviewing all security incidents, we strive to improve and strengthen our measures to keep our staff and students safe.’

Cerena, Owen’s niece, created a GoFundMe to help the victim pay for her medical bills, counseling services, and recover lost wages.

“We are creating this GoFundMe to help alleviate some of the financial stress so Laura can focus on her healing journey without the weight of financial worries,” Cerena wrote.