Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General – on Gaza

NNA – The following is a statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the UN Sscretary-General, Steacute;phane Dujarric,nbsp;on Gaza: quot;The Secretary-General is appalled by the tragic human toll of the conflict in Gaza., in which more than 30,000 people have now reportedly been killed and over 70,000 injured. Tragically, an unknown number of people lie under rubble.

nbsp;The Secretary-General condemns the incident today in northern Gaza in which more than a hundred people were reportedly killed or injured while seeking life-saving aid. The desperate civilians in Gaza need urgent help, including those in the besieged north where the United Nations has not been able to deliver aid in more than a week.

nbsp;The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages. He once again calls for urgent steps so that critical humanitarian aid can get into and across Gaza to all those in need.quot;nbsp;– UNICnbsp;

