‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Will Forte Star Addresses ‘Incredible’ Film’s Fate

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Coyote vs. Acme star Will Forte has spoken out for the first time about the film’s fate after Warner Bros. shelved it for a tax write-down.

In a social media post addressed to the film’s cast and crew on Thursday, Forte wrote, “I know that a lot of you haven’t gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it’s looking like you never will.”

The SNL alum continued by saying that when Warner Bros. announced back in November that it was axing Coyote vs. Acme, despite production already being complete, he assumed, “this thing must be a hunk of junk.”

