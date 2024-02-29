Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Will Forte Star Addresses ‘Incredible’ Film’s Fate

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , , ,
    ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Will Forte Star Addresses ‘Incredible’ Film’s Fate

    Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    Coyote vs. Acme star Will Forte has spoken out for the first time about the film’s fate after Warner Bros. shelved it for a tax write-down.

    In a social media post addressed to the film’s cast and crew on Thursday, Forte wrote, “I know that a lot of you haven’t gotten a chance to see our movie. And sadly, it’s looking like you never will.”

    The SNL alum continued by saying that when Warner Bros. announced back in November that it was axing Coyote vs. Acme, despite production already being complete, he assumed, “this thing must be a hunk of junk.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    SEC investigates whether OpenAI investors were misled by CEO Sam Altman’s unexpected five-day firing for not being “candid in communications” with board of directors

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway get close as they rehearse emotional scenes for their West End debut in Cabaret.

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    SEC investigates whether OpenAI investors were misled by CEO Sam Altman’s unexpected five-day firing for not being “candid in communications” with board of directors

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway get close as they rehearse emotional scenes for their West End debut in Cabaret.

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    German warship accidentally opened fire on an American drone, nearly costing the US another Reaper in its Red Sea fight

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy