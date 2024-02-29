Cara Delevingne and Luke Treadaway get close as they rehearse emotional scenes for their West End debut in Cabaret.

Cara Delevingne and her Cabaret co-star Luke Treadaway put on a passionate display as they get close during rehearsals for the West End show on Wednesday.

The actress and model, 31, will make her stage debut as Sally Bowles in the famous London show at the Playhouse Theatre’s Kit Kat Club next month.

He will appear alongside award-winning Luke Olivier, who will play the master of ceremonies.

And a sneak peek from the show’s rehearsals shows their performance will be worth it, as the duo were seen looking excited as they cradled each other.

The brunette beauty completely immersed herself in her role as Sally as she displayed a range of powerful emotions, from screaming in anger to sobbing into Luke’s shoulder.

Dressed in a Queen t-shirt, plaid trousers and a black jacket, Cara looked every inch the dedicated artist as she spent hours in the studio perfecting her performance.

Luke, dressed in a black t-shirt, blue shirt and white pants, was seen incredibly serious as he held Cara close to his waist.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated show and delighted to appear on the iconic stage, Cara said “there are no words to explain her excitement.”

The duo will perform for three months from March 11 to June 1, 2024.

Cara and Luke will replace Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy, who are currently performing until March 9.

Speaking about her exciting new stage, Cara said: “There are no words to explain how excited I am to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role.

‘I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End.

“I can’t wait to be part of this brilliant cast and production.”

Luke added: “I can’t wait to become a member of the Kit Kat Club and join this extraordinary production. It’s very exciting to be asked to take charge of this and I’m very excited to get started.”

Eddie Redmayne, who starred in the classic musical in 2021, previously spoke about the stunning production when he acted as master of ceremonies at the Cabaret.

He shared: “Being able to perform John Kander, Fred Ebb and Joe Masteroff’s extraordinary piece with an amazing group at the Kit Kat Club in the heart of London was the stuff dreams are made of.”

He added: “Playing this role in Cabaret was one of the few things I had on my bucket list in my life. And I don’t have many.

“The process of creating this piece has taken six years and it is very exciting when something you have dreamed of exceeds your expectations.”

The cast also includes Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

Rounding out the company are Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga and Travis Ross as Bobby, joining Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max. and Hicaro Nicolai as Lulú. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

The prologue company consists of Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

This unique Cabaret production premiered in December 2021 to critical and popular acclaim, and was widely praised as the definitive theatrical experience.

As of April 2022, the production won a record seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history.

The production also won three prestigious Critics’ Circle Awards, as well as the Evening Standard Theater Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng.

Musical supervision is provided by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster.

The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The composer of the prologue and musical director is Angus MacRae.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is produced by Ambassador Theater Group Productions and Underbelly.