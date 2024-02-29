Lauren Boebert’s Son Allegedly Made Sex Tape With Crime Spree Accomplice

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

An arrest affidavit contains an eyebrow-raising claim that the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent out a sex tape involving him and another suspect in their alleged Colorado crime spree.

Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 charges relating to a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado, which is in his mom’s congressional district. The sex-tape allegation was levied by the stepmother of one unnamed suspect, who is said to have disclosed the alleged crime spree to police.

Boebert now faces four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, police said. He also faces multiple misdemeanors including counts of theft under $300 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Read more at The Daily Beast.