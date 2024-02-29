Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    Lauren Boebert’s Son Allegedly Made Sex Tape With Crime Spree Accomplice

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , , ,
    Lauren Boebert’s Son Allegedly Made Sex Tape With Crime Spree Accomplice

    Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Reuters

    An arrest affidavit contains an eyebrow-raising claim that the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent out a sex tape involving him and another suspect in their alleged Colorado crime spree.

    Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 charges relating to a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado, which is in his mom’s congressional district. The sex-tape allegation was levied by the stepmother of one unnamed suspect, who is said to have disclosed the alleged crime spree to police.

    Boebert now faces four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, police said. He also faces multiple misdemeanors including counts of theft under $300 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Ben Davison is the man behind Anthony Joshua’s resurgence after masterminding Tyson Fury’s comeback… he could be AJ’s secret weapon to topple the Gypsy King if he can dispatch Francis Ngannou first

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Files Lawsuit Against Planned Parenthood for ‘Trafficking Minors Out of State to Obtain Abortions Without Parental Consent’

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Ben Davison is the man behind Anthony Joshua’s resurgence after masterminding Tyson Fury’s comeback… he could be AJ’s secret weapon to topple the Gypsy King if he can dispatch Francis Ngannou first

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Files Lawsuit Against Planned Parenthood for ‘Trafficking Minors Out of State to Obtain Abortions Without Parental Consent’

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    No, Sam Altman doesn’t actually own half a billion dollars of Reddit stock

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy