You Can Now Own the Booth Used in ‘The Sopranos’ Finale—But Be Ready to Pony Up

Holsten’s via eBay

A New Jersey diner has placed the booth where Tony Soprano was last seen in The Sopranos’ finale up for auction on eBay, asking super-fans to bid into the tens of thousands to bring home the iconic piece of memorabilia.

Holsten’s diner was famously included in The Soprano’s final episode, being the place where Tony was last seen before viewers watched their TVs cut to a black screen in 2007.

The diner, which markets itself as an ice cream parlor that also serves food, has basked in The Sopranos fame for more than a decade. It announced its intentions to sell the booth on Wednesday, saying it was forced to get rid of it because of much-needed renovations.

Read more at The Daily Beast.