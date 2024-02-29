Thu. Feb 29th, 2024

    News

    You Can Now Own the Booth Used in ‘The Sopranos’ Finale—But Be Ready to Pony Up

    By

    Feb 29, 2024 , , , ,
    You Can Now Own the Booth Used in ‘The Sopranos’ Finale—But Be Ready to Pony Up

    Holsten’s via eBay

    A New Jersey diner has placed the booth where Tony Soprano was last seen in The Sopranos’ finale up for auction on eBay, asking super-fans to bid into the tens of thousands to bring home the iconic piece of memorabilia.

    Holsten’s diner was famously included in The Soprano’s final episode, being the place where Tony was last seen before viewers watched their TVs cut to a black screen in 2007.

    The diner, which markets itself as an ice cream parlor that also serves food, has basked in The Sopranos fame for more than a decade. It announced its intentions to sell the booth on Wednesday, saying it was forced to get rid of it because of much-needed renovations.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Ben Davison is the man behind Anthony Joshua’s resurgence after masterminding Tyson Fury’s comeback… he could be AJ’s secret weapon to topple the Gypsy King if he can dispatch Francis Ngannou first

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Files Lawsuit Against Planned Parenthood for ‘Trafficking Minors Out of State to Obtain Abortions Without Parental Consent’

    Feb 29, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Ben Davison is the man behind Anthony Joshua’s resurgence after masterminding Tyson Fury’s comeback… he could be AJ’s secret weapon to topple the Gypsy King if he can dispatch Francis Ngannou first

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Files Lawsuit Against Planned Parenthood for ‘Trafficking Minors Out of State to Obtain Abortions Without Parental Consent’

    Feb 29, 2024
    News

    No, Sam Altman doesn’t actually own half a billion dollars of Reddit stock

    Feb 29, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy