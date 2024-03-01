Dem Touted Her Pro-Crypto Stance—Then Big Crypto Sent Her Campaign to the Moon

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/AP

In the final days of a hard-fought Democratic primary for an open congressional seat in Texas, a wave of glowing TV ads began running in Dallas in support of state Rep. Julie Johnson, one of the top two candidates.

“Democrat Julie Johnson is a Texas trailblazer,” the ad’s narrator said, touting Johnson’s record on gun reform and abortion rights, her endorsements from leaders like Beto O’Rourke, and the possibility she could be the first openly gay member of Congress from the South.

The ad was paid for by Protect Progress—a super PAC funded by cryptocurrency industry figures—which spent nearly $1 million to air the spot this week ahead of the primary election on Tuesday, according to federal campaign finance records.

