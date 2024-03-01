Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Files Lawsuit Against Planned Parenthood for ‘Trafficking Minors Out of State to Obtain Abortions Without Parental Consent’

Bailey accused Planned Parenthood Great Plains of paying for minors to obtain abortions, as well as housing and transportation.

A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Great Plains said it does not provide transportation directly to patients.

“This lawsuit is the culmination of a multi-year campaign to expel Planned Parenthood from the state of Missouri due to its flagrant and willful refusal to comply with state law,” Bailey said.

“It is time to eradicate Planned Parenthood once and for all to end this abhorrent, unethical and illegal pattern of behavior.”

Abortion has been banned in Missouri, except in cases of medical emergencies, since June 2022, after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Bailey’s lawsuit repeats several historical health and safety violations at a PPGP clinic in Columbia.

He also references the undercover video as evidence that the organization has been “trafficking” minors for abortions.

‘By violating the “deeply held” right of parents and Missouri law, Planned Parenthood is inducing minors to make life-changing (and life-ending) decisions without parental consent,’ the lawsuit states.

The documents state that PPGP represented to the schools that the minors should be excused without revealing that it was an abortion.

Bailey is seeking a court order ordering PPGP to stop helping minors obtain abortions.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains called the attorney general’s actions “a press release disguised as legal action by an unelected attorney general” in a statement to the Kansas City Star.

Planned Parenthood President Emily Wales said in a statement that the lawsuit was “based on ‘evidence’ of extreme anti-abortion and fraudulent actors” and that the organization would “continue to follow state and federal laws.”

“Planned Parenthood may try to refocus on us, but they have been caught breaking the law,” a Project Veritas spokesperson said in an email.

The organization frequently posts videos purporting to show wrongdoing by left-wing groups, but has been accused of employing deceptive tactics.