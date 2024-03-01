Director Shares Heartbreaking New Details About Heath Ledger’s Death

NIki Nikolova

During a podcast appearance hosted by author Malcolm Gladwell, director and screenwriter Stephen Gaghan revealed heartbreaking new details about Heath Ledger’s death.

Ledger, 28, was found dead in his bed in Jan. 2008 due to a deadly mix of alcohol and substances, a tragedy that authorities ruled an accident. The actor had a copy of Gladwell’s book on his nightstand and Gaghan’s screenplay next to him, Gaghan emotionally recalled.

The Oscar-winning director said he was stunned to receive a call from Ledger’s father, Kim Ledger, who phoned shortly after arriving at the scene where Ledger died.

