Kensington Palace has issued a new statement regarding Kate Middleton’s health after being out of public view for two months following scheduled abdominal surgery.

A Palace spokesperson has reassured supporters as speculation continues to grow online following a series of royal health problems.

A royal spokesperson said: “Kensington Palace made clear the timeline for the princess’s recovery in January and we would only provide significant updates.” That orientation remains.”

Officials, however, added that the Princess of Wales continues to do “well.” Kate plans to return to her royal engagements after Easter.

The update comes as royal commentators warned the Royal Family to be more open about why Prince William was absent from his godfather’s funeral, which was put down to an unspecified “personal reason.”

The Princess of Wales was last seen on Christmas Day last year attending church in Sandringham.

William was last seen at the Baftas in London on February 18 after suddenly leaving the monument to his late godfather, King Constantine of Greece, for an unspecified “personal reason.”

Prince Andrew takes members of the Royal Family, including the Tindalls, to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle yesterday.

The heir retired from service to the late King Constantine of Greece, who died last January, while his father, King Charles, was also absent as he continues his cancer treatment.

Instead, Queen Camilla was the most senior member of the Royal Family present, and Prince Andrew also enjoyed a prominent role in leading his fellow royals to the service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Royal Family made it clear that their absence was not related to the death of Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband, who died suddenly on Sunday night aged 45.

Royal biographer Phil Dampier told MailOnline that the royals “have a right to privacy” but “these are not normal times” given Charles and Catherine’s recent health problems.

“I fear that if no reason is given for Prince William to withdraw at the last minute, there will inevitably be speculation, some of it wild and unfair, but that is the nature of social media these days,” he said.

‘The other day there were lurid reports in a Greek publication about Kate’s health, for which there is no evidence, but these rumors are circulating around the world quickly.

The order of service still has William’s title (highlighted in red by MailOnline), as it was produced before it was withdrawn.

“The Palace has made it clear that Kate is recovering well and we saw the King return to London from Windsor, possibly for treatment.

‘But we still don’t know what pressing personal reason led William to cancel. I think it should be more open if the palace wants to avoid speculation.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams called the courtiers’ silence a “gift to conspiracy theorists.”

“William would have known that his unexplained absence would make global headlines, despite sources assuring the media that it was not related to Catherine’s health,” he said.

‘Since then, the Palace has remained silent, so speculation continues.

“The royal family obviously has a right to privacy, and the extent to which that right is exercised is what has always been debated.”

‘The lack of clarification when the unexpected occurs is a gift to conspiracy theorists. And clearly, this is a time when the royal family – only four of whose active members are under 70 – is under enormous pressure.’

The Daily Mail’s Andrew Pierce and Sarah Vine also implored the royals to fully explain the Prince of Wales’s absence.

The King has been seen at Sandringham going to church every Sunday, but public duties have been suspended.

William, pictured on February 20, said he missed the service at St George’s Chapel for “personal reasons”, but no further details were given.

The family’s health problems have exposed the realities of a simplified monarchy. Since the beginning of the year there has been a sudden shortage of senior royals after Charles and Kate were hospitalized around the same time in January.

This left the Prince of Wales taking on a greater burden of public duties while also supporting Kate and looking after their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Carlos was admitted for surgery for a benign prostate condition last month, but was subsequently diagnosed with an unrelated cancer.

The monarch has withdrawn from public duties while he receives treatment. Kate underwent abdominal surgery at the same time and is currently recovering after a two-week hospital stay.

A statement from Kensington Palace at the time said: ‘The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

‘He hopes the public understands his desire to maintain as much normality as possible for his children; and your wish for your personal health information to remain private.

“Therefore, Kensington Palace will only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’s progress when there is important new information to share.

‘The Princess of Wales would like to apologize to all those affected for having to postpone her upcoming engagements. She hopes to reintegrate as many as possible, as soon as possible.”