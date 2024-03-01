Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Rep. Mark Green Decides Not to Retire After Trump Promises Endorsement

    Rep. Mark Green Decides Not to Retire After Trump Promises Endorsement

    Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

    Only two weeks after announcing his retirement, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, made a surprising reversal at the beckoning of former president Donald Trump.

    “While my strong desire was to leave Congress at the end of this year, since my announcement, I have received countless calls from constituents, colleagues, and President Trump urging me to reconsider,” he said in a statement to Axios on Thursday.

    Earlier that afternoon, Trump made a post on Truth Social fawning over the Republican lawmaker.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

