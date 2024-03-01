Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    News

    Iowa Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Is Going Pro

    By

    Mar 1, 2024 , , ,
    Iowa Basketball Star Caitlin Clark Is Going Pro

    Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

    Record-smashing Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is going pro. In a Thursday post on X, the 22 year-old announced that she will be entering the 2024 WNBA draft.

    “It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa,” she wrote. “Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”

    This announcement comes as no surprise, after what will be Clark’s final season at Iowa in which she has distinguished herself as a once-in-a-generation talent, and continued to smash division records.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    French journalist detained in Ethiopia released after a week

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Katy Perry looks incredible in a pink sequin and feather dress as she poses for a series of snapshots

    Mar 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    French journalist detained in Ethiopia released after a week

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Katy Perry looks incredible in a pink sequin and feather dress as she poses for a series of snapshots

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    The Nasdaq stock index hits its first all-time high in two years, boosted by the rise of AI technology stocks like Nvidia and good news about inflation.

    Mar 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy