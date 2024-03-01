Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Record-smashing Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is going pro. In a Thursday post on X, the 22 year-old announced that she will be entering the 2024 WNBA draft.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa,” she wrote. “Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”

This announcement comes as no surprise, after what will be Clark’s final season at Iowa in which she has distinguished herself as a once-in-a-generation talent, and continued to smash division records.

