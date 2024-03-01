EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Frugal Keira Knightley hides £6.7m windfall from her company Ponder Rights

Keira Knightley said in 2014 that she gave herself an annual salary of £30,000 to avoid losing touch with her less wealthy friends.

‘Living an (expensive) lifestyle means you can’t date people who don’t live that lifestyle. It alienates you,’ she said.

“Some of my best and most fun times have been in the least luxurious places.”

However, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 38, is filling his treasure chest.

I can reveal that the actress has racked up profits of £6.7 million from her company Ponder Rights. This is a £1.3m increase in retained earnings in the year to May 2023.

He also owned £8.9m in another company, KCK Boo, as well as property wealth through Charlotte Road Ltd, which lists three properties costing a total of £7.8m.

Keira is known for her frugality. When she shops at her local Tesco with her husband, musician James Righton, 40, they are known to use separate tills.

Life is a cabaret for the wild Cara.

Cara Delevingne makes her West End debut in less than two weeks and clearly has no shortage of enthusiasm.

Dame Joan Collins’ goddaughter can be seen in high spirits alongside Luke Treadaway, 39, who will play the master of ceremonies.

The top model, 31, has been stuck in rehearsals as she prepares to play Sally Bowles in Cabaret at London’s Kit Kat Club.

In the image above, Dame Joan Collins’ goddaughter can be seen in high spirits alongside Luke Treadaway, 39, who will play the master of ceremonies, a role previously played by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne.

“I can’t wait to be part of this brilliant cast and production,” says Cara.

He’s already enjoyed trips to Oz and Iceland this year, but Mike Tindall’s latest trip didn’t get off to a good start.

The former rugby star, who is married to the King’s niece Zara, complained online after a delay.

‘Good start to a long weekend with Qatar Airways canceling the 9.30pm flight two hours into the flight. Any idea when the flight might take place?

Responses from his followers included: ‘Ask Charles for a private jet’ and ‘How dare Qatar ruin an important man’s long weekend!’

Actress Emily Mortimer admits she received scathing criticism for her stint as a waitress at the Michelin-starred River Cafe in west London.

“I really was bad,” says the daughter of Rumpole Of The Bailey author Sir John Mortimer.

“I tore everything up, and all I remember is the dry cleaning bills that Ruth (Rogers, the owner) had to pay on my behalf to people who had spilled red wine in their laps.”

The star, 52, adds: “I think I’ve come to the conclusion that being a waiter is a very difficult job and people don’t realize it.” I’m very nice to them when I go to restaurants.’

Clare Balding returns to present Crufts for Channel 4 next week, but despite her best efforts, she and her wife, Alice Arnold, live in a dog-free house.

‘I wrote a book called Isle Of Dogs, which is based on the search for another dog.

“And we realized that we had to change our living conditions to create the perfect home for a dog,” says Balding, 53, whose Tibetan terrier, Archie, died in 2020.

‘So that’s what we’re focusing on now. We want to be responsible owners, so it will take a while.

“And since I have such an important summer this year, it’s not fair to bring a dog into our lives right now.”

Power Dressing is a real affair suitable for Julianne

Hollywood star Julianne Moore plays the scheming Countess of Buckingham, Mary Villiers, in Sky Atlantic’s new royal film Mary & George, which chronicles the alleged love story between her son George, 1st Duke of Buckingham, and James I .

“We know that (James) had a male lover and this series will definitely open the door to his story and how we remember him,” the drama’s director, Oliver Hermanus, tells me at the premiere at the Banqueting House in Whitehall.

“They just swept it under the rug and pretended it wasn’t happening.”

Moore, 63, who wore an elaborate custom Schiaparelli blue velvet dress at the screening (right), says of her character: “She’s voracious.

‘As a woman, she really has no power except through the men she is married to or her sons. So that’s what motivates her.”

Jamie Dornan has revealed he was as embarrassed as anyone when he first saw the final edits of his raunchy Fifty Shades of Gray films.

When asked if he had seen them, the actor, 41, says: “I had to, because of the press and stuff.”

I watched them all by myself in a movie theater with a security guard, which is an incredibly awkward scenario when you’re having so much sex. Credible? Passable? What are you thinking, ‘Good technique’?