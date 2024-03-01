Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    News

    Trump Has Seemingly Picked His Favored Successor to Mitch McConnell

    By

    Mar 1, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Trump Has Seemingly Picked His Favored Successor to Mitch McConnell

    Reuters/Nathan Howard

    Former President Donald Trump has quietly been encouraging Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) to mount a campaign to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as the Senate’s Republican leader, Daines confirmed to POLITICO Thursday following reports that he had gained the former president’s support.

    Daines said he thanked Trump for the vote of confidence but wouldn’t say whether he was planning to follow through with a run for Senate leadership, adding: “I told [Trump] the most important thing I can do this moment is to make sure we have a Senate majority in November.”

    It’s the first hint to emerge out of Trump’s camp about the former president’s preference for McConnell’s replacement—and comes just a day after McConnell announced he wouldn’t run for the position again.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    French journalist detained in Ethiopia released after a week

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Katy Perry looks incredible in a pink sequin and feather dress as she poses for a series of snapshots

    Mar 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    French journalist detained in Ethiopia released after a week

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Katy Perry looks incredible in a pink sequin and feather dress as she poses for a series of snapshots

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    The Nasdaq stock index hits its first all-time high in two years, boosted by the rise of AI technology stocks like Nvidia and good news about inflation.

    Mar 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy