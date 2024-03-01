Katy Perry looks incredible in a pink sequin and feather dress as she poses for a series of snapshots

Katy Perry looked incredible as she posed for a series of photos shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The singer, 39, donned a feathered baby pink sequin midi dress with spaghetti straps.

She completed her glamorous look with a pair of strappy slingback heels and accessorized them with some dazzling earrings.

Standing in front of a wall of flowers, Katy looked down at the floor to show off her bright eye makeup.

Posing for a close-up, the musician then made a heart shape with her hands and captioned the post: “Sending you (hearts).”

Katy made a low-key exit from Sydney on Saturday morning after a whirlwind evening on Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated Eras tour on Friday night.

The singer showed her feud with Taylor, 34, was behind her when she jetted off to Australia to see her ‘old friend’ perform at the first of her four shows in Sydney.

Katy was spotted boarding her private jet at Sydney Airport the next morning as she headed back to Melbourne for a “secret show.”

2GB radio host Ben Fordham revealed on air on Friday that the American pop star had quietly arrived in Australia.

“Katy Perry has secretly flown to Australia… She will perform at (billionaire Richard Pratt’s mansion) on Saturday night,” he said.

Fordham said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be among the guests attending the event.

Katy had the time of her life dancing the night away at Taylor’s first show in Sydney alongside friend Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi on Friday.

And he proved his feud with Taylor was truly in the past when they cuddled up for a selfie backstage at the epic concert.

Katy attended the concert with her friend Rita Ora, who took to Instagram to share snaps of them smiling in the crowd.

Katy quickly took to Instagram to show her support for Taylor as she shared several snaps and videos from the concert, including a sweet selfie of the two.

Thrilled by their friendship, Katy captioned the post: “Got to see an old friend shine tonight.”

The pair previously feuded with Taylor, including writing her 2015 song Bad Blood about their feud, which reportedly began when Katy apparently tried to hire a group of Taylor’s backup dancers and “sabotage an entire arena tour.”

However, Katy proved it was all a thing of the past when she filmed a video of Taylor performing the song and turned the camera on herself as she sang the lyrics: “Now we got problems and I don’t think we can solve them.” Um, you cut too deep and honey, now we have bad blood.

Despite fears that storms would cause the concert to be canceled after a temporary evacuation, Taylor put on a spectacular performance for her 80,000 delighted fans.

He is scheduled to return to the arena for three more shows over the weekend, closing out the Australian leg of his Eras tour on Monday night.

Katy and Taylor fell out a decade ago, and TMZ reported that a feud had broken out when three of Taylor’s dancers allegedly quit to join Katy’s Prismatic World Tour.

Taylor released the single Bad Blood and added fuel to the fire, in a now infamous interview with Rolling Stone, when she admitted that the song was about music and a “direct enemy.”

She cryptically told the publication at the time: “For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not.”

“She would come up to me at awards shows, say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’”

“Then last year the other star crossed the line. She did something so horrible that I was like, “Oh, we’re just enemies.” And she wasn’t even about a boy!

‘It had to do with business. He basically tried to sabotage an entire stadium tour. He tried to hire a group of people under me.

Taylor will return to the arena for three more shows over the weekend, closing out the Australian leg of her Eras tour on Monday night.

After Taylor’s interview was published, Katy tweeted an alleged nod in Taylor’s direction, writing, “Beware Regina George in Sheep’s Clothing,” referring to Rachel McAdams’ character on Mean Girls.

Then, in May 2017, Katy seemingly retaliated against Taylor’s song Bad Blood with her own single Swish Swish, which was also reportedly about their feud.

However, a year later, Katy approached her former friend with an olive branch and a handwritten note, which Taylor shared on Instagram at the time.

It appeared to read: “I’m reflecting a little on our poor communications and although the feelings between us… I would like to clear things up… I’m deeply sorry,” ending their six-year feud.