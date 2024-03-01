Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Monolingual Trump Slams Migrants Who ‘Don’t Speak Languages’

    Fox News

    Monolingual former President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at immigrants to the United States who, as he put it, “don’t speak languages.”

    While speaking at the U.S.–Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas—the same day that President Joe Biden visited the border in Brownsville—Trump echoed his increasingly angry and pessimistic approach to describing immigration to the United States.

    “They’re coming from jails, and they’re coming from prisons, and they’re coming from mental institutions, and they’re coming from insane asylums, and they’re terrorists. They’re being let into our country, and it’s horrible,” said Trump, who not that long ago declared that those same people are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

