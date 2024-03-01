Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Congress Approves Yet Another Short-Term Funding Deal

    Congress Approves Yet Another Short-Term Funding Deal

    The House and Senate both voted to pass yet another stopgap funding measure Thursday, staving off the threat of a looming government shutdown until at least next month while buying themselves more time to hash out a deal that would cover the full year.

    Washington is now looking at a partial shutdown that would take effect March 8 if lawmakers cannot come to another agreement to fund the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Justice, Interior, Energy, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development—with a much larger chunk of the federal government set to shutter on March 22 if a long-term deal does not materialize.

    Hardline Republicans in the House spent much of Thursday grousing after Speaker Mike Johnson cut a deal with his counterparts in the Senate and White House to advance the measure, which resembles a similar deal that led to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ouster from the speakership late last year.

