Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    Trump’s Appeal Could Be Short-Lived for a Simple Reason

    Mar 1, 2024
    Trump’s Appeal Could Be Short-Lived for a Simple Reason

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

    Donald Trump is working hard to get an appeal of the $464 million judgment levied against him for committing bank fraud. But if he does fork over the cash and get that appeal, he may find that it doesn’t take the higher courts long to swat it down.

    That’s because the 92-page opinion issued by New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron was tailor-made to withstand appeal—and give the state’s First Judicial Department a roadmap to uphold the decision.

    “The reason why this opinion is so long and so specific is to emphasize to the appellate court how much care the judge took in issuing this decision,” said Jennifer B. Arlin, an expert on appeals who teaches legal writing at Brooklyn Law School.

