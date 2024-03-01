Showdown over ‘squatter’s’ home in New York: A family hires a SECURITY guard previously used by Bill Gates for his daughter Jennifer’s wedding to guard a $2 million property where a shameless caretaker is hiding. drives a luxurious BMW SUV

The family banned from their dream New York home by a stubborn squatter has hired a celebrity security guard to guard the $2 million mansion.

Susana and Joseph Landa, both 68, bought the stunning Little Neck property, which is about 18 miles from Manhattan, in October.

The couple planned to retire in the large three-bedroom, four-bathroom home with their son Alex, who has Down syndrome.

Unfortunately, alleged “squatter” Brett Flores claims he “deserves” to live on the property because he worked as a caretaker for the previous elderly owner, who is now dead.

DailyMail.com visited the Long Island mansion and discovered that the Landas had hired a security guard to watch over their property while Flores continues to live there.

When DailyMail.com visited the property on Thursday night, almost all the lights in the house were on: the lights in the living room, basement, garage and upstairs area.

The burly security guard refused to give his name, but told DailyMail.com. ‘I work for the owner of the house. These people are good people, it’s a shame what’s happening.

‘There are probably two people (in the house). It shouldn’t be happening. Whoever created those rules (on squatters’ rights) is smoking some kind of crack.

The security guard who had previously worked for Bill Gates’ family was used at his daughter Jennifer’s wedding.

A camera, not one of the new owners’ cameras, appeared to be placed in an upstairs bedroom.

At 7:30 p.m. there was still no sign of the squatter or his BMW SUV with a license plate from another country.

A man who knew the owner, whom he called Bernie, did not want to reveal his name and told DailyMail.com he did not know the story until he read it.

He said, ‘Jesus Christ, I know that house.’

‘It’s a beautiful house in a beautiful area.’

‘It’s a shame: people don’t want to rent their properties because they are afraid of squatters. Talk to any homeowner and you’ll hear the same thing.

‘Its no a secret. This is the system, and it’s been working since Covid – it really created an opportunity where they don’t have to pay rent.

“It’s a shitty situation and a huge fear for any homeowner.”

He added: "I'm glad I don't own

The squatter has been identified as Brett Flores, who claims he has every right to stay.

Earlier on Thursday, FLords, instead of staying inside where we observed furniture covered in sheets of dust, with garbage scattered on the floor.

Ten surveillance cameras monitor the property, but it is unclear who placed them there.

Outside, the courtyard is unkempt, with a broken doorbell and a sign warning of an “alarm system” greeting guests at the front door.

A note allegedly left by Flores on the door of the house told the new owners that they “do not have my consent to enter” and that their attempts to contact him would be “interpreted as harassment.”

Despite a winter gale that hit New York on Thursday, many windows and doors in the vacant property were left wide open as the house appeared to have been unoccupied for some time.

White paint was also left scattered and unfinished on the home’s red front door, along with a key holder that had been torn off its hinges.

There was no answer when DailyMail.com knocked on the door. Flores’ lawyer told DailyMail.com that he had no comment to make ahead of a court hearing scheduled for April 18. It’s unclear what that hearing will cover.

No locals had anything to say about Flores, and a neighbor whose property overlooks the yard of the disputed home said he had never seen him.

Property records indicate that the previous owner was Bernard Fernandez, a watchmaker who “kept to himself” and was known to neighbors as “Bernie.”

When the Landas chose the house to retire to in October, its location next to family members and in a neighborhood where they lived for decades made it the ideal place to settle permanently.

The Landas are taking Flores to landlord-tenant court to try to get him evicted, but the court hearing won’t be until April.

Joseph Landa said his struggles to evict the squatter have become “a nightmare, a total nightmare.”

“Simply put, it’s still there,” Susana said.

Flores had been hired as a caretaker by the previous owner of the house, which he claimed gives him every right to remain on the property.

Court documents show Flores, 32, was hired by the home’s former owner and paid $3,000 a week to care for the elderly man.

The former owner died in January 2023, but Flores stated that he has a ‘license’ to remain in the house granted by the former owner.

When DailyMail.com questioned neighbors about the former owner of the house, they didn’t know much about the man and said he “kept to himself.”

After describing in court documents why she “deserved” to live for free in the multimillion-dollar property, Susana reacted: “We couldn’t believe it, we couldn’t believe it.”

Flores’ lawyer told DailyMail.com, “no comment.”

The owners attempted to enter the property along with an insurance inspector and Flores called the police.

The family has already had five hearings in civil court and complains that the process continues to be delayed.

Flores appeared in court without an attorney and filed for bankruptcy on January 9, 2024, preventing any legal proceedings from moving forward.

While Flores lives rent-free in their dream home, they pay all the bills to keep the house running.

Flores has accumulated thousands of dollars in utilities, which Joseph and Susana have had to pay.

The sprawling home is located in Little Neck, about 18 miles from Manhattan.

The couple has three children, one of whom has Down syndrome. They wanted to live with him in the house to stay close to his siblings.

Susana said Flores has been “leaving the windows open 24 hours a day” while they pay their heating bills.

“It’s crazy, our system is broken,” Susana said. “I never imagined that we have no rights, no rights, nothing, zero.”

“It makes me feel completely forgotten in this legal system, unfair and unable to do anything,” Joseph said.