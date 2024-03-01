Fri. Mar 1st, 2024

    News

    Testy Exchange Between Hunter Biden, Matt Gaetz Revealed in Transcript

    By

    Mar 1, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Testy Exchange Between Hunter Biden, Matt Gaetz Revealed in Transcript

    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Hunter Biden had a tense exchange Wednesday during the latter’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee, with the president’s son taking issue with Gaetz’s line of questioning.

    In the closed-door session, Biden called the impeachment probe into his father a “partisan political pursuit” being pushed by “MAGA-motivated conspiracies,” according to a transcript released by the committee Thursday.

    Gaetz, a frequent defender of former President Donald Trump, questioned Biden about serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Gaetz wanted to know if Biden, a recovering addict, was “on drugs” while on the board.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    I make an extra $400 a week doing an amazing ‘side job’ and I don’t have to leave the house.

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Marion Cotillard, 48, dazzles in a sheer white skirt and tweed jacket as she leads the glamor at the opening night of the 29th Rendez-Vous with French Cinema.

    Mar 1, 2024

    You missed

    Breaking News

    Airline starts to weigh luggage AND passengers

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    I make an extra $400 a week doing an amazing ‘side job’ and I don’t have to leave the house.

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Marion Cotillard, 48, dazzles in a sheer white skirt and tweed jacket as she leads the glamor at the opening night of the 29th Rendez-Vous with French Cinema.

    Mar 1, 2024
    News

    Oprah’s WeightWatchers departure proves she still has the power to move the needle

    Mar 1, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy