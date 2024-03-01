Testy Exchange Between Hunter Biden, Matt Gaetz Revealed in Transcript

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Hunter Biden had a tense exchange Wednesday during the latter’s testimony before the House Oversight Committee, with the president’s son taking issue with Gaetz’s line of questioning.

In the closed-door session, Biden called the impeachment probe into his father a “partisan political pursuit” being pushed by “MAGA-motivated conspiracies,” according to a transcript released by the committee Thursday.

Gaetz, a frequent defender of former President Donald Trump, questioned Biden about serving on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Gaetz wanted to know if Biden, a recovering addict, was “on drugs” while on the board.

