Marion Cotillard, 48, dazzles in a sheer white skirt and tweed jacket as she leads the glamor at the opening night of the 29th Rendez-Vous with French Cinema.

Marion Cotillard stole the show at the opening night of the 29th Rendez-Vous With French Cinema Showcase in New York City on Thursday.

The Oscar winner, 48, appeared as if she had just stepped off the catwalk, showing off an incredible ensemble upon her arrival at the Walter Reade Theatre.

Exuding effortless chic style, the French icon confidently impressed in a sheer white skirt paired with a matching white jacket adorned with small colorful embellishments.

Marion elegantly pulled her signature black locks into a loose bun, allowing her natural beauty to shine as she went for a minimalist makeup look.

The appearance comes after the actress. showed off her glamorous sense of style at the 49th César Film Awards at L’Olympia in Paris. France.

She radiated pure glamor in a silver sequin minidress, flaunting her toned figure and adding an extra touch of charm with a bandeau neckline and sheer black floor-length cape.

The screen star enhanced her height with black stilettos.

To complete the elegant ensemble, Marion adorned silver star earrings and adopted radiant makeup with a smoky eye palette and pink lip, elevating her overall glamorous look.

At the end of the evening, Marion took the stage to present the Honorary César Award to British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, 53.

Previous winners of the award include Michael Douglas, who won the award twice, George Clooney, Will Smith and Kate Winslet.

Marion recently wrapped filming scenes for the biopic of iconic war photographer Lee Miller.

She plays the role of Solange D’Ayen in the historical biopic Lee, which chronicles the life of Vogue model turned World War II correspondent Lee Miller.

Marion stars alongside actors Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Josh O’Connor.

Marion and Mona Achache made a good couple

Ramata-Toulaye Sy and Marion posed together

She wore an elegant black coat for the evening event.

The film, called Lee, will follow the photojournalist’s life and experiences as she travels to the front lines of World War II and attempts to expose the horrible truths of the Nazis.

Marion, born on September 30, 1975, achieved worldwide fame for her versatile performances.

Most notably, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2008 for La Vie en Rose.

His illustrious career includes notable roles in films such as Inception (2010), Rust and Bone (2012) and Two Days, One Night (2014), showcasing his exceptional talent.